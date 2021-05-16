VIG (VIG) Price Tops $0.0028

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, VIG has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $3,472.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,225.33 or 0.15945336 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002128 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 880,388,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.