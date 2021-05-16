Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,924,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 189,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 93,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMD opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.