Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,016 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $88,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 305.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $614,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $238.50 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

