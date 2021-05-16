Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 304,848 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $93,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $115,944,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,376 shares of company stock worth $18,558,957. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $105.76 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

