Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $85.89 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 312,016 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $85,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,800 shares of company stock worth $3,101,492. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $50.10 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.92 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

FR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.