Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 54.49% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $83,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares in the last quarter.

VSMV opened at $38.11 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.77 and a one year high of $38.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

