VerusCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,655.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $109.39 million and $64,655.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.54 or 0.00487087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00232464 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.04 or 0.01155193 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,253,361 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

