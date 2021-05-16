Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Price Target Lowered to C$0.65 at Acumen Capital

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 94.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of VTX opened at C$0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.57 million and a P/E ratio of -41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Vertex Resource Group has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.45.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

