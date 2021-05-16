Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $320.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

