Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0303 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $16.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00128474 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001403 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,976,807,121 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

