Veracyte, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Veracyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 579.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 317,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.