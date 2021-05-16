Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Sells $210,206.19 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director P. Michael Miller sold 20,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $210,206.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,556.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

P. Michael Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

On Tuesday, May 11th, P. Michael Miller sold 40,549 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $444,011.55.

On Thursday, May 6th, P. Michael Miller sold 10,834 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $119,824.04.

On Tuesday, May 4th, P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $199,886.05.

On Monday, March 29th, P. Michael Miller sold 62,424 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $630,482.40.

On Thursday, March 25th, P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, P. Michael Miller sold 16,230 shares of Vera Bradley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $148,179.90.

Shares of VRA opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $366.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.16. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.