Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLDR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 633.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.