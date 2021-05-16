Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,728,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.90.

