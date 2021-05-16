Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $51.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

