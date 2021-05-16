Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,980,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,607.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,616,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.45. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

