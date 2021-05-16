Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages have commented on VALE. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 99.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 38,955 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 11.0% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Vale by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vale by 6,617.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,133,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,950,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,657,379. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $107.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Vale will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.