USDK 1-Day Volume Tops $334.74 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 16th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market cap of $28.64 million and $334.74 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

