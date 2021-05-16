USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Higher This Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One USD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $14.38 billion and $3.36 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.92 or 0.07582135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00199944 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 14,380,157,844 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

