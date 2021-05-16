US Bancorp DE Has $1.10 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after purchasing an additional 120,845 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 68,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $48.34 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

