US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $41,083,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 112.28 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

