US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 271,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Barclays by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,878 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Investec upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy”.

NYSE:BCS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

