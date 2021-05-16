US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.86 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BYND. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.05.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

