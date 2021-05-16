US Bancorp DE Buys 940 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 330.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 115,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NGG opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $66.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

