Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 9.6% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price traded up 9.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.96. 71,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,280,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $630.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.22.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

