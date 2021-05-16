Upfiring 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,730.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Upfiring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Upfiring has a market cap of $3.16 million and $20,730.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105864 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00821572 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002449 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Upfiring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.