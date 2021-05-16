Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

