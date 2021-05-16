Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $159.37

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $159.37 and last traded at $159.12, with a volume of 1141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.88.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.82.

The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 154.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 505,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

