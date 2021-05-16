United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $11.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.18 to $12.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $216.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

