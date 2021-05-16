United Fire Group Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Fire Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 47.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Cincinnati Financial accounts for approximately 4.4% of United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $120.96 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.44.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

