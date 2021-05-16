Unigestion Holding SA Sells 11,943 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 4.2% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $117,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.52. 5,363,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,765,359. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $392.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $64,059,886.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $425,797,208.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

