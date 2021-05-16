Unigestion Holding SA Has $26.83 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,149 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $20,364,000. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 102,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,894,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,704. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.