Unigestion Holding SA Has $17.24 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 324.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 194,863 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $17,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $31,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,095.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

AOS traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.77. 728,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

