Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNS. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$11.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Uni-Select from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.86.

UNS stock opened at C$14.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.39 million and a P/E ratio of -16.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.19. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of C$3.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.95.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$466.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

