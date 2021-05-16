Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

UNIEF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. Uni-Select has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

