UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UMH. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE:UMH opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $956.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have bought 423 shares of company stock valued at $7,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in UMH Properties by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

