UBS Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TGSGY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Danske raised shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:TGSGY opened at $16.00 on Thursday. TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data.

