Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

TWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,108,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 994,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,547,000 after acquiring an additional 90,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,605,000 after acquiring an additional 348,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $19,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

