TurtleNetwork (TN) Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $3.96 million and $1,097.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001878 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006540 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

