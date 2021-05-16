Trust Co. of Oklahoma Buys 1,475 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,742,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $448.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

