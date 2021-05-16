Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) PT Raised to $132.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCNNF. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.50 to $60.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

TCNNF opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.