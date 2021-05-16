Tripio (TRIO) Price Reaches $0.0017

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Tripio coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $752,580.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tripio has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.61 or 0.00090113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.26 or 0.01129598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00065389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00114040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00065181 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

