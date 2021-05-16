Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 18th. Analysts expect Trip.com Group to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trip.com Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.51 on Friday. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $35.93.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trip.com Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

