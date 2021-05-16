Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
TRL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.
Trilogy International Partners stock opened at C$1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. Trilogy International Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.49.
About Trilogy International Partners
TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.
Read More: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.