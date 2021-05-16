Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TREX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

NYSE:TREX opened at $104.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 19.9% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

