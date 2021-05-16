TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on THS. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.78.

NYSE THS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. 446,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -508.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

