TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.800-3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.200-0.300 EPS.

THS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -508.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

