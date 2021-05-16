Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 106.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13,850.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $467.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.44 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $421.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.74.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.48%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.