Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 85 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $288.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $300.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

