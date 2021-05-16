Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $398.95 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,146 shares of company stock valued at $29,364,248 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

